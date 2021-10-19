Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.36 Billion

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post sales of $33.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $36.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $135.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.54 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.