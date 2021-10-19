Zcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,279.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.00 or 0.06008248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00294829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.46 or 0.00964705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00082965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00402262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00267276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00266632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004713 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

