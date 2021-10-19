Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0010

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $485,749.38 and approximately $10,555.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

