Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00226610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00107661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00121892 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

