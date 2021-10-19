Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.