Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $624,350.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $614,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.01. 1,453,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

