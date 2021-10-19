Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0683 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $132,080.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.