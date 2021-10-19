ZENZO Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $719,336.08 and $613.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00089948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.59 or 0.00364404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012820 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00034169 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

