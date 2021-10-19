Zero Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $14,543.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00228631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00107270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002241 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,610,761 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

