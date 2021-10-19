Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $41,504.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00188671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,617,191 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

