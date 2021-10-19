Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.73. 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZVIA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

