Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $211,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZME stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15. Zhangmen Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

