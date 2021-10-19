Zilliqa Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $47.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.00466708 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.55 or 0.01059389 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,176,680,319 coins and its circulating supply is 11,885,213,166 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.