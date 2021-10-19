ZINC Market Capitalization Hits $30,064.42 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $30,064.42 and approximately $96.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00190493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

