Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Shares of ZION opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,119,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

