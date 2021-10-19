ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $7.69. ZIX shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 202,176 shares changing hands.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock has a market cap of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

