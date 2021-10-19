ZKSwap (ZKS) One Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $98.15 million and $3.15 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

