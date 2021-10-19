ZooKeeper One Day Volume Reaches $886,860.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $7.96 million and $886,860.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 62,882,405 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

