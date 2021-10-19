Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.8% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $124,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

