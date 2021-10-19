Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.23

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.23 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.72). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 38,095 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 416.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 433.23. The stock has a market cap of £176.98 million and a PE ratio of 21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

