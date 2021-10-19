ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $145,519.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

