Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,200,040.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00.

Shares of ZS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.03. 80,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.92 and its 200 day moving average is $225.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $301.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

