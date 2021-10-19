ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,301. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

