ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 108.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

