ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $153,000.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

