Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 5.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.97. 8,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,723,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

