Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.29

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 902696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

