Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 9,186 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,202 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $16,625.10.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 15,120,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.