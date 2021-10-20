-$0.02 EPS Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 1,804,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

