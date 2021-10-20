$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATY. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ATY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,815. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

