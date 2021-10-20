$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

ALOT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 4,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,017. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.