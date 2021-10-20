$0.06 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 441,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

