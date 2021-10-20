-$0.19 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

AGRX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,810,760 shares of company stock worth $4,961,388. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

