-$0.19 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $427.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

