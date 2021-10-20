-$0.21 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,413. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

