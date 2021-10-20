-$0.26 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10.

LOOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

