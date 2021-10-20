-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.42). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.