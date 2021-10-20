$0.33 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,908 shares of company stock worth $12,673,103 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

