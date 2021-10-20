$0.33 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

