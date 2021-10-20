$0.41 EPS Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 201,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,692. The stock has a market cap of $924.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

