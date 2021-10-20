$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.