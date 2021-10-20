-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

