-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 145,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,912. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $727.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.