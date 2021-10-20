$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.