-$0.79 EPS Expected for First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($4.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Wave BioPharma.

FWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

