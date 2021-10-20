0Chain Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $165,125.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

