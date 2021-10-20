0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.52

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $851,134.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00188910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

