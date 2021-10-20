$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MMS stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

