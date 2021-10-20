$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,715 shares of company stock worth $40,941,863 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.