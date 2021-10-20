$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NXST opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,982,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

